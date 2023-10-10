Avangrid Inc (AGR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) has jumped by 3.48 compared to previous close of 30.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-04 that ORANGE, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will be releasing its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, after the market closes in a news release to be posted to the Investors’ section of the company’s website at www.avangrid.com/wps/portal/avangrid/Investors. The company will issue an advisory news release over Business Wire the evening of October 25th, which will include a link to the financial results news release on the company’s website. In conj.

Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AGR is 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AGR is $40.43, which is $9.8 above the current price. The public float for AGR is 70.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGR on October 10, 2023 was 808.22K shares.

AGR’s Market Performance

AGR’s stock has seen a 8.60% increase for the week, with a -7.66% drop in the past month and a -18.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for Avangrid Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.20% for AGR’s stock, with a -18.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGR Trading at -7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGR rose by +9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.78. In addition, Avangrid Inc saw -27.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGR starting from Solomont Alan D, who purchase 166 shares at the price of $29.90 back on Oct 02. After this action, Solomont Alan D now owns 9,656 shares of Avangrid Inc, valued at $4,963 using the latest closing price.

Solomont Alan D, the Director of Avangrid Inc, purchase 129 shares at $38.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Solomont Alan D is holding 9,490 shares at $5,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.63 for the present operating margin

+16.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avangrid Inc stands at +11.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.20. Equity return is now at value 2.99, with 1.43 for asset returns.

Based on Avangrid Inc (AGR), the company’s capital structure generated 48.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.81. Total debt to assets is 23.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avangrid Inc (AGR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.