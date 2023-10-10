Assessing the Risk and Potential of Leslies Inc’s (LESL) Stock

The stock of Leslies Inc (LESL) has seen a -5.93% decrease in the past week, with a -10.72% drop in the past month, and a -50.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.06% for LESL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.29% for LESL stock, with a simple moving average of -48.71% for the last 200 days.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LESL is at 0.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for LESL is $7.75, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for LESL is 168.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.84% of that float. The average trading volume for LESL on October 10, 2023 was 5.17M shares.

LESL) stock’s latest price update

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL)’s stock price has decreased by -6.10 compared to its previous closing price of 5.41. However, the company has seen a -5.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-02 that Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.68 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $6 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LESL Trading at -16.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares sank -10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL fell by -5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, Leslies Inc saw -58.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Egeck Michael R., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.93 back on Aug 07. After this action, Egeck Michael R. now owns 2,391,814 shares of Leslies Inc, valued at $346,410 using the latest closing price.

Weddell Steven M, the of Leslies Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $6.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Weddell Steven M is holding 1,436,377 shares at $173,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+43.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslies Inc stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leslies Inc (LESL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.