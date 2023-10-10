Asana Inc (ASAN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Asana Inc (ASAN) is $22.00, which is $5.24 above the current market price. The public float for ASAN is 75.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASAN on October 10, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.88 in relation to its previous close of 17.07. However, the company has experienced a -6.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that ASANA (ASAN) transforms enterprise management with powerful AI, delivering clarity, impact, and scale for faster goal achievement.

ASAN’s Market Performance

ASAN’s stock has fallen by -6.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.33% and a quarterly drop of -25.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.64% for Asana Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.37% for ASAN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $18 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASAN Trading at -13.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -14.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN fell by -6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.67. In addition, Asana Inc saw 25.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Moskovitz Dustin A., who purchase 507,500 shares at the price of $17.45 back on Oct 04. After this action, Moskovitz Dustin A. now owns 46,626,868 shares of Asana Inc, valued at $8,855,875 using the latest closing price.

Moskovitz Dustin A., the President, CEO, & Chair of Asana Inc, purchase 507,500 shares at $17.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Moskovitz Dustin A. is holding 46,119,368 shares at $8,937,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.84 for the present operating margin

+89.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc stands at -74.52. The total capital return value is set at -73.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.93. Equity return is now at value -154.24, with -41.20 for asset returns.

Based on Asana Inc (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 76.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.23. Total debt to assets is 28.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Asana Inc (ASAN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.