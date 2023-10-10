Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.25relation to previous closing price of 3.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-09 that Ardelyx shows strong financial health, underpinned by 61% QoQ growth in flagship product Ibsrela and an 18-month cash runway. Japanese approval of tenapanor is a pivotal catalyst, targeting unmet needs in CKD-related hyperphosphatemia and fortifying its U.S. FDA approval prospects. Upgrade Ardelyx to “Buy” given its robust balance sheet, diversified drug portfolio targeting high unmet clinical needs, and indicators of an inflection point.

, and the 36-month beta value for ARDX is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARDX is $8.50, which is $4.54 above the current market price. The public float for ARDX is 209.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.68% of that float. The average trading volume for ARDX on October 10, 2023 was 4.85M shares.

ARDX’s Market Performance

The stock of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has seen a -2.46% decrease in the past week, with a -13.73% drop in the past month, and a 13.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for ARDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.94% for ARDX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARDX Trading at -2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Ardelyx Inc saw 38.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Rosenbaum David P., who sale 2,897 shares at the price of $4.55 back on Sep 08. After this action, Rosenbaum David P. now owns 367,022 shares of Ardelyx Inc, valued at $13,181 using the latest closing price.

RAAB MICHAEL, the President & CEO of Ardelyx Inc, sale 11,419 shares at $3.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that RAAB MICHAEL is holding 876,236 shares at $40,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.24 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc stands at -128.85. The total capital return value is set at -46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -63.67, with -32.72 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.67. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.