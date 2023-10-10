Aravive Inc (ARAV) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARAV is 2.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aravive Inc (ARAV) is $5.13, which is $7.31 above the current market price. The public float for ARAV is 44.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.54% of that float. On October 10, 2023, ARAV’s average trading volume was 7.26M shares.

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV)’s stock price has decreased by -9.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. However, the company has seen a -15.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Aravive (ARAV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30. This compares to loss of $0.61 per share a year ago.

ARAV’s Market Performance

ARAV’s stock has fallen by -15.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.11% and a quarterly drop of -92.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.42% for Aravive Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.96% for ARAV’s stock, with a -91.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAV stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ARAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAV in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARAV Trading at -56.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares sank -24.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAV fell by -15.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1364. In addition, Aravive Inc saw -91.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-775.28 for the present operating margin

+90.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aravive Inc stands at -835.31. The total capital return value is set at -223.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -259.44. Equity return is now at value -1497.43, with -188.01 for asset returns.

Based on Aravive Inc (ARAV), the company’s capital structure generated 38.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.67. Total debt to assets is 6.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aravive Inc (ARAV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.