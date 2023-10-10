Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has seen a -0.47% decrease in the past week, with a 1.50% gain in the past month, and a 14.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for APO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.20% for APO stock, with a simple moving average of 22.63% for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APO is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APO is $97.00, which is $5.53 above the current price. The public float for APO is 394.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APO on October 10, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

APO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) has plunged by -1.53 when compared to previous closing price of 90.57, but the company has seen a -0.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that September saw no new preferred stock offerings, but three ETD offerings began trading with dividend yields ranging from 7.625% to 8.5%. CDx3 preferreds ranked 10 out of 10 are selling at an average discount to par of about 8.5% and offer an average current yield of 6.43%. Past preferred stock IPOs are now trading below par, with a surge in the “Bargain Table” count reaching near all-time highs.

APO Trading at 3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.29. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc saw 39.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Zelter James C, who sale 60,779 shares at the price of $79.22 back on Jul 13. After this action, Zelter James C now owns 5,678,785 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc, valued at $4,814,937 using the latest closing price.

Zelter James C, the Co-President () of Apollo Global Management Inc, sale 23,752 shares at $78.82 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Zelter James C is holding 5,716,630 shares at $1,872,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc stands at -27.68. The total capital return value is set at -16.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.31. Equity return is now at value 20.84, with 0.47 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,837.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.60. Total debt to assets is 4.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,833.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.