Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) is above average at 12.54x. The 36-month beta value for PUMP is also noteworthy at 2.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PUMP is $12.80, which is $2.38 above than the current price. The public float for PUMP is 80.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.29% of that float. The average trading volume of PUMP on October 10, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

PUMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) has increased by 8.05 when compared to last closing price of 9.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-06 that Pioneer Natural Resources is in play, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that Exxon Mobil is close to making a bid to buy out its smaller competitor. So that raises the question: which other oil companies might be undervalued in this market?

PUMP’s Market Performance

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) has experienced a 0.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.10% rise in the past month, and a 8.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for PUMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.11% for PUMP’s stock, with a 13.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PUMP Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.18. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp saw -2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from GOBE PHILLIP A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Sep 18. After this action, GOBE PHILLIP A now owns 168,629 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp, valued at $220,000 using the latest closing price.

GOBE PHILLIP A, the Director of ProPetro Holding Corp, sale 15,000 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that GOBE PHILLIP A is holding 188,629 shares at $157,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp stands at +0.16. The total capital return value is set at 17.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.22. Equity return is now at value 9.98, with 7.28 for asset returns.

Based on ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP), the company’s capital structure generated 3.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.36. Total debt to assets is 2.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In summary, ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.