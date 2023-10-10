Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PowerFleet Inc (PWFL)

The 36-month beta value for PWFL is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PWFL is $6.50, which is $3.64 above than the current price. The public float for PWFL is 32.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. The average trading volume of PWFL on October 10, 2023 was 73.43K shares.

PWFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: PWFL) has jumped by 25.89 compared to previous close of 1.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-16 that With artificial intelligence protocols requiring a ridiculous amount of computing capacity, the demand surge for graphics processing units (GPUs) naturally boosted Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) but it also leaves the million-dollar question: what investment will be the next Nvidia? To be sure, no one’s questioning the long-term viability of NVDA.

PWFL’s Market Performance

PWFL’s stock has risen by 28.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.71% and a quarterly drop of -16.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.95% for PowerFleet Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.06% for PWFL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.16% for the last 200 days.

PWFL Trading at 14.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWFL rose by +31.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0635. In addition, PowerFleet Inc saw -7.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWFL starting from CASEY MICHAEL J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Nov 21. After this action, CASEY MICHAEL J now owns 174,763 shares of PowerFleet Inc, valued at $59,356 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.14 for the present operating margin

+47.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerFleet Inc stands at -5.18. The total capital return value is set at -3.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -1.51, with -0.98 for asset returns.

Based on PowerFleet Inc (PWFL), the company’s capital structure generated 21.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.51. Total debt to assets is 13.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In summary, PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.