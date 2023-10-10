Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) is above average at 9.13x. The 36-month beta value for PAA is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PAA is $16.69, which is $2.08 above than the current price. The public float for PAA is 449.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. The average trading volume of PAA on October 10, 2023 was 4.07M shares.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.49 compared to its previous closing price of 14.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that The latest trading day saw Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) settling at $14.44, representing a -0.28% change from its previous close.

PAA’s Market Performance

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) has seen a -2.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.54% gain in the past month and a 2.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for PAA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.23% for PAA’s stock, with a 9.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAA Trading at -2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.14. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline LP saw 25.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.21 for the present operating margin

+2.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline LP stands at +1.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.66. Equity return is now at value 13.33, with 4.85 for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 31.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.