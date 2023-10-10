Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ: NWLI) is above average at 22.61x. The 36-month beta value for NWLI is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NWLI is 2.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. The average trading volume of NWLI on October 10, 2023 was 11.64K shares.

NWLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ: NWLI) has increased by 16.68 when compared to last closing price of 417.19.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-16 that Activist investor Michael Gorzynski has recently accumulated a 5.5% stake in life insurance and annuity products provider National Western Life Group. Shortly after the activist’s involvement, the company has launched a strategic review, with company sale among the potential outcomes. A company sale might be likely given the activist’s track record in the insurance space as well as National Western Life management’s background.

NWLI’s Market Performance

National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) has experienced a 13.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.92% rise in the past month, and a 17.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for NWLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.09% for NWLI’s stock, with a 43.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NWLI Trading at 9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWLI rose by +13.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $444.47. In addition, National Western Life Group Inc saw 73.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NWLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for National Western Life Group Inc stands at +18.30. The total capital return value is set at 3.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.45. Equity return is now at value 3.48, with 0.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.