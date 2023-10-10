Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. (MMC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is above average at 29.43x. The 36-month beta value for MMC is also noteworthy at 0.96.

The public float for MMC is 493.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume of MMC on October 10, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

MMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. (NYSE: MMC) has decreased by -0.14 when compared to last closing price of 193.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-21 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, will announce third quarter financial results via news release on Thursday, October 19, 2023, before the market opens. The news release will be available on marshmclennan.com. Following the news release, President and CEO John Doyle and CFO Mark McGivney will lead a teleconference with investors at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The discussion will include a question-.

MMC’s Market Performance

Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. (MMC) has experienced a 2.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.86% drop in the past month, and a 3.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for MMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.67% for MMC’s stock, with a 8.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $226 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MMC Trading at 0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.25. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. saw 16.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from FANJUL OSCAR, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $194.90 back on Aug 29. After this action, FANJUL OSCAR now owns 63,012 shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc., valued at $584,700 using the latest closing price.

Klisura Dean Michael, the President & CEO, Guy Carpenter of Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc., sale 12,976 shares at $192.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Klisura Dean Michael is holding 20,935 shares at $2,494,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Equity return is now at value 28.98, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. (MMC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.