Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS)

The 36-month beta value for QBTS is also noteworthy at 0.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QBTS is $4.20, which is $13.31 above than the current price. The public float for QBTS is 87.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. The average trading volume of QBTS on October 10, 2023 was 5.06M shares.

QBTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) has jumped by 6.86 compared to previous close of 1.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-02 that Quantum computing stocks are having a moment. The industry’s leading pure play company, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ ), up nearly 400% year to date (YTD), has plenty of positive chatter about their proprietary technology.

QBTS’s Market Performance

QBTS’s stock has risen by 21.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.87% and a quarterly drop of -44.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.25% for D-Wave Quantum Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.79% for QBTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QBTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QBTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QBTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QBTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QBTS Trading at -13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares surge +11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS rose by +22.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9721. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc saw -24.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from Michael Emil, who sale 29,021 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Jun 15. After this action, Michael Emil now owns 36,353 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc, valued at $53,892 using the latest closing price.

Brydon Victoria sale 15,000 shares at $2.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Brydon Victoria is holding 332,800 shares at $35,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-828.91 for the present operating margin

+59.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for D-Wave Quantum Inc stands at -718.37. The total capital return value is set at -41.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.10. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -39.45 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In summary, D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.