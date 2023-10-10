Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) is above average at 2.51x. The 36-month beta value for BETR is also noteworthy at 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BETR is 91.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume of BETR on October 10, 2023 was 5.79M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

BETR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) has increased by 0.63 when compared to last closing price of 0.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-13 that Let’s be honest – penny stocks priced at less than a buck hold an irresistible appeal. Even a small investment could potentially lead to insane returns.

BETR’s Market Performance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) has experienced a -6.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.61% drop in the past month, and a -96.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.25% for BETR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.63% for BETR’s stock, with a -96.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BETR Trading at -96.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -40.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -99.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BETR fell by -6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5194. In addition, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. saw -95.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BETR

The total capital return value is set at -6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.37. Equity return is now at value 46.44, with 3.29 for asset returns.

Based on Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.