An In-Depth Look at Performant Financial Corp’s (PFMT) Stock Performance

The stock of Performant Financial Corp (PFMT) has seen a 2.65% increase in the past week, with a -4.53% drop in the past month, and a -7.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for PFMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.09% for PFMT’s stock, with a -19.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PFMT is -0.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Performant Financial Corp (PFMT) is $7.50, which is $5.93 above the current market price. The public float for PFMT is 62.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On October 10, 2023, PFMT’s average trading volume was 153.86K shares.

PFMT) stock’s latest price update

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PFMT)’s stock price has plunge by -11.11relation to previous closing price of 2.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Simeon Kohl – Chief Executive Officer Rohit Ramchandani – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants George Sutton – Craig-Hallum Jacob Stephan – Lake Street Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Performant Financial Corp Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFMT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PFMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFMT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PFMT Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares sank -2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFMT rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.32. In addition, Performant Financial Corp saw -35.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFMT starting from PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $2.61 back on May 10. After this action, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM now owns 15,793,291 shares of Performant Financial Corp, valued at $78,300 using the latest closing price.

PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, the 10% Owner of Performant Financial Corp, purchase 300,182 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM is holding 15,763,291 shares at $798,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.32 for the present operating margin

-6.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performant Financial Corp stands at -5.99. The total capital return value is set at -6.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.31. Equity return is now at value -12.18, with -8.97 for asset returns.

Based on Performant Financial Corp (PFMT), the company’s capital structure generated 25.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.26. Total debt to assets is 18.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Performant Financial Corp (PFMT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.