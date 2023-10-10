An In-Depth Look at Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc’s (HII) Stock Performance

In the past week, HII stock has gone up by 9.62%, with a monthly gain of 5.03% and a quarterly plunge of -4.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.75% for HII’s stock, with a 2.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) is above average at 17.02x. The 36-month beta value for HII is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HII is $247.00, which is $25.56 above than the current price. The public float for HII is 38.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of HII on October 10, 2023 was 246.14K shares.

HII) stock’s latest price update

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.34 compared to its previous closing price of 202.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Huntington’s (HII) business segment, Ingalls Shipbuilding, launches an amphibious assault ship, Bougainville, for Navy and Marine Corps partners.

Analysts’ Opinion of HII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HII stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HII by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HII in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $247 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HII Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HII rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.03. In addition, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc saw -4.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HII starting from Boudreaux Chad N., who sale 1,612 shares at the price of $217.38 back on Sep 05. After this action, Boudreaux Chad N. now owns 15,210 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, valued at $350,416 using the latest closing price.

Boykin Jennifer R., the Ex VP, President NNS of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, sale 1,370 shares at $222.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Boykin Jennifer R. is holding 9,620 shares at $304,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.83 for the present operating margin

+13.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc stands at +5.42. The total capital return value is set at 7.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.23. Equity return is now at value 15.76, with 4.85 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII), the company’s capital structure generated 91.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.86. Total debt to assets is 28.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.