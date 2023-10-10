An In-Depth Look at Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s (SVVC) Stock Performance

The stock of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) has seen a -32.78% decrease in the past week, with a -38.49% drop in the past month, and a -53.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for SVVC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.31% for SVVC’s stock, with a -64.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) Right Now?
Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SVVC is 1.34.
The public float for SVVC is 5.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On October 10, 2023, SVVC’s average trading volume was 13.18K shares.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC)’s stock price has plunge by -23.51relation to previous closing price of 0.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -32.78% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-01-21 that 3 ‘Special Situation’ Stocks To Buy For 2022
SVVC Trading at -43.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought SVVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.34% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares sank -38.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.72% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, SVVC fell by -32.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4218. In addition, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. saw -70.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Conclusion
To wrap up, the performance of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.