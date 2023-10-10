Amphenol Corp. (APH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Amphenol Corp. (APH) has seen a 0.56% increase in the past week, with a -3.24% drop in the past month, and a -2.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for APH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.36% for APH stock, with a simple moving average of 2.89% for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APH is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APH is $95.28, which is $12.38 above the current price. The public float for APH is 592.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APH on October 10, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

The stock price of Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH) has plunged by -0.31 when compared to previous closing price of 83.37, but the company has seen a 0.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that Fifteen long-term dividend growth companies, AbbVie among them, will announce their annual increases in October. Most of the increases will be in the single digit range, with 10%+ increases expected from A. O. Smith, Lincoln Electric and Waste Connections. Microsoft announced a 10% dividend increase in September, and we’re still waiting for announcements from McDonald’s and Lockheed Martin.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $93 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APH Trading at -3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.09. In addition, Amphenol Corp. saw 9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from Gavelle Jean-Luc, who sale 176,186 shares at the price of $88.24 back on Aug 31. After this action, Gavelle Jean-Luc now owns 0 shares of Amphenol Corp., valued at $15,547,023 using the latest closing price.

Doherty William J, the President, CS Division of Amphenol Corp., sale 50,000 shares at $88.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Doherty William J is holding 0 shares at $4,428,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+31.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphenol Corp. stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.49. Equity return is now at value 27.24, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Amphenol Corp. (APH), the company’s capital structure generated 69.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.98. Total debt to assets is 31.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amphenol Corp. (APH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.