Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS)’s stock price has plunge by 4.73relation to previous closing price of 2.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-08 that Altice, the French company that recently bought a 24.5% stake in BT, is mulling a sale of some of its assets to cut its debt pile. According to reports last night, Altice, which is the vehicle of French telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi, has appointed a raft of European banks to comb through its portfolio and recommend potential disposals.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altice USA Inc (ATUS) is $4.65, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for ATUS is 204.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATUS on October 10, 2023 was 3.18M shares.

ATUS’s Market Performance

ATUS stock saw a decrease of -2.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.35% for Altice USA Inc (ATUS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.44% for ATUS’s stock, with a -10.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $6 based on the research report published on January 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATUS Trading at -3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Altice USA Inc saw -32.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.