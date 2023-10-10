Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALLY is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALLY is $31.88, which is $6.43 above the current price. The public float for ALLY is 299.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLY on October 10, 2023 was 4.50M shares.

ALLY) stock’s latest price update

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.87 in comparison to its previous close of 25.24, however, the company has experienced a -0.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

ALLY’s Market Performance

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has seen a -0.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.01% decline in the past month and a -7.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for ALLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.69% for ALLY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.45% for the last 200 days.

ALLY Trading at -7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -10.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.85. In addition, Ally Financial Inc saw 4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLY starting from MAGNER MARJORIE, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $27.43 back on Oct 25. After this action, MAGNER MARJORIE now owns 55,603 shares of Ally Financial Inc, valued at $54,868 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ally Financial Inc stands at +13.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 8.92, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Based on Ally Financial Inc (ALLY), the company’s capital structure generated 157.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.22. Total debt to assets is 10.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.