Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) has gone up by 5.04% for the week, with a -4.28% drop in the past month and a -8.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.99% for LNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.62% for LNT’s stock, with a -8.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) by analysts is $53.56, which is $5.65 above the current market price. The public float for LNT is 252.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of LNT was 1.53M shares.

LNT) stock’s latest price update

Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 48.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-09 that MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its third quarter 2023 earnings release for Thursday, November 2nd, after market close. A conference call to review the third quarter results is scheduled for Friday, November 3 at 9 a.m. CT. Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by John Larsen, Board Chair and CEO, Lisa Barton, President and COO and Robert Durian, Exec.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LNT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $55 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNT Trading at -4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNT rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.77. In addition, Alliant Energy Corp. saw -12.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.07 for the present operating margin

+24.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliant Energy Corp. stands at +16.31. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.11. Equity return is now at value 10.45, with 3.31 for asset returns.

Based on Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT), the company’s capital structure generated 141.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.56. Total debt to assets is 42.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.