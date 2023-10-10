Albemarle Corp.’s (ALB) Stock: A -9.06% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has seen a -4.10% decrease in the past week, with a -15.55% drop in the past month, and a -34.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for ALB.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.06% for ALB’s stock, with a -27.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Albemarle Corp. (ALB) is $255.97, which is $137.82 above the current market price. The public float for ALB is 117.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALB on October 10, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

ALB) stock’s latest price update

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.56 compared to its previous closing price of 159.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that Long-term investors frequently buy into sectors that are underperforming the market in the current year. History suggests that cyclical factors can provide a catalyst for those stocks to outperform the market the following year.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $260 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALB Trading at -15.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -16.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.74. In addition, Albemarle Corp. saw -28.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Norris Eric, who purchase 1,260 shares at the price of $195.49 back on May 10. After this action, Norris Eric now owns 26,596 shares of Albemarle Corp., valued at $246,317 using the latest closing price.

Masters J Kent, the Chairman & CEO of Albemarle Corp., purchase 5,470 shares at $181.64 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Masters J Kent is holding 51,466 shares at $993,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.17 for the present operating margin

+42.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corp. stands at +36.75. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.23. Equity return is now at value 49.28, with 24.78 for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corp. (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 41.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.57. Total debt to assets is 21.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.