Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for AHG is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price suggested by analysts for AHG is $9.00, The public float for AHG is 13.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume for AHG on October 10, 2023 was 167.66K shares.
Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ: AHG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.08 compared to its previous closing price of 1.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 59.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.
AHG’s Market Performance
Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) has experienced a 59.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 60.58% rise in the past month, and a 392.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.81% for AHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 56.25% for AHG’s stock, with a 268.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
AHG Trading at 131.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.33% of gains for the given period.
Volatility was left at 12.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.44%, as shares surge +63.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +518.52% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG rose by +59.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +328.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1013. In addition, Akso Health Group ADR saw 344.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for AHG
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -108.19 for the present operating margin
- +9.66 for the gross margin
The net margin for Akso Health Group ADR stands at -100.08. The total capital return value is set at -135.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.63. Equity return is now at value -128.02, with -37.81 for asset returns.
The receivables turnover for the company is 0.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.