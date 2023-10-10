Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO)’s stock price has decreased by -65.86 compared to its previous closing price of 48.54. However, the company has seen a -65.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-10 that Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO ) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after the company failed to impress investors with its latest clinical trial results. The bad news comes from the company’s Phase 2b Symmetry study evaluating the effectiveness of efruxifermin in patients with compensated cirrhosis (F4) due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKRO is -0.91.

The public float for AKRO is 47.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKRO on October 10, 2023 was 734.98K shares.

AKRO’s Market Performance

AKRO stock saw a decrease of -65.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -66.44% and a quarterly a decrease of -63.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.07% for Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -65.90% for AKRO stock, with a simple moving average of -63.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $69 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKRO Trading at -65.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares sank -66.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO fell by -65.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.93. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc saw -69.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Cheng Andrew, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $47.91 back on Oct 02. After this action, Cheng Andrew now owns 460,998 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,197,827 using the latest closing price.

Young Jonathan, the Chief Operating Officer of Akero Therapeutics Inc, sale 490 shares at $51.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Young Jonathan is holding 183,177 shares at $25,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -30.21, with -27.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.