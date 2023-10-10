Aflac Inc. (AFL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aflac Inc. (AFL) by analysts is $76.64, which is -$1.7 below the current market price. The public float for AFL is 534.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of AFL was 2.21M shares.

Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL)’s stock price has soared by 0.76 in relation to previous closing price of 77.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Does Aflac (AFL) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

AFL’s Market Performance

Aflac Inc. (AFL) has seen a 2.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.49% gain in the past month and a 10.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for AFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.03% for AFL’s stock, with a 11.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFL Trading at 3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.76. In addition, Aflac Inc. saw 8.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, who sale 500 shares at the price of $76.47 back on Oct 02. After this action, MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L now owns 26,598 shares of Aflac Inc., valued at $38,235 using the latest closing price.

Daniels James Todd, the EVP, CFO Aflac Japan of Aflac Inc., sale 3,355 shares at $74.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Daniels James Todd is holding 60,274 shares at $249,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Inc. stands at +21.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 19.66, with 3.48 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Inc. (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.04. Total debt to assets is 5.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aflac Inc. (AFL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.