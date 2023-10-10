Aemetis Inc (AMTX) Stock Observes 5.11% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Aemetis Inc (AMTX) has seen a 9.95% increase in the past week, with a -1.35% drop in the past month, and a -40.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.80% for AMTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.93% for AMTX’s stock, with a 5.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for AMTX is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMTX is $12.14, which is $8.67 above than the current price. The public float for AMTX is 35.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.27% of that float. The average trading volume of AMTX on October 10, 2023 was 595.62K shares.

AMTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) has jumped by 14.73 compared to previous close of 4.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that Energy stocks have been undergoing a major transformation in the past year and a half, driven by a tripartite cohort of the challenges in the energy sector. This includes elevated commodities prices, geopolitical tensions and the climate crisis.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10.50 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMTX Trading at -11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares sank -12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX rose by +9.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, Aemetis Inc saw 19.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTX starting from Boness Naomi Louise, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $5.65 back on Sep 12. After this action, Boness Naomi Louise now owns 16,441 shares of Aemetis Inc, valued at $84,694 using the latest closing price.

BLOCK JOHN R, the Director of Aemetis Inc, sale 19,205 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that BLOCK JOHN R is holding 27,169 shares at $121,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.41 for the present operating margin

-2.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc stands at -42.01. The total capital return value is set at -23.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 180.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Aemetis Inc (AMTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.