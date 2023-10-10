Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) by analysts is $15.50, which is $13.67 above the current market price. The public float for ADAG is 40.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of ADAG was 16.52K shares.

ADAG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAG) has jumped by 9.91 compared to previous close of 1.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Here is how Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (ADAG) and AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (ANTX) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

ADAG’s Market Performance

Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) has experienced a 27.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.71% rise in the past month, and a 19.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.47% for ADAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.89% for ADAG’s stock, with a 24.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAG stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for ADAG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADAG in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $40.57 based on the research report published on June 25, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ADAG Trading at 34.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.11%, as shares surge +26.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAG rose by +27.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4500. In addition, Adagene Inc ADR saw 38.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAG

Equity return is now at value -38.50, with -23.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.