Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by analysts is $122.81, which is $27.56 above the current market price. The public float for ABT is 1.72B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of ABT was 4.51M shares.

ABT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has plunged by -0.12 when compared to previous closing price of 96.88, but the company has seen a 1.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Abbott (ABT) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

ABT’s Market Performance

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has experienced a 1.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.94% drop in the past month, and a -9.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for ABT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.04% for ABT stock, with a simple moving average of -8.37% for the last 200 days.

ABT Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.49. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw -11.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from Wainer Andrea F, who sale 10,400 shares at the price of $105.03 back on Aug 08. After this action, Wainer Andrea F now owns 65,027 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $1,092,297 using the latest closing price.

STARKS DANIEL J, the Director of Abbott Laboratories, sale 50,000 shares at $113.76 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that STARKS DANIEL J is holding 6,775,316 shares at $5,688,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.16 for the present operating margin

+51.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +15.82. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 13.96, with 6.97 for asset returns.

Based on Abbott Laboratories (ABT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.85. Total debt to assets is 24.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.