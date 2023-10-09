ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) has seen a -7.34% decrease in the past week, with a -2.36% drop in the past month, and a -55.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.91% for ZVSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.30% for ZVSA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -88.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for ZVSA is $2.50, which is $2.38 above the current market price. The public float for ZVSA is 17.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.45% of that float. The average trading volume for ZVSA on October 09, 2023 was 5.45M shares.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA)’s stock price has dropped by -8.19 in relation to previous closing price of 0.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-04-26 that ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ZVSA ) stock is sliding lower on Wednesday following a couple of announcements from the company. The first is the company’s publication of an article in the peer-reviewed Journal of Neuroinflammation.

ZVSA Trading at -18.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.68%, as shares sank -4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA fell by -7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1365. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc saw -92.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

The total capital return value is set at -28.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.28. Equity return is now at value -3736.82, with -533.12 for asset returns.

Based on ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.