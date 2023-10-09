Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM)’s stock price has plunge by -1.19relation to previous closing price of 65.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-07 that Zoom’s margins rapidly declined in the latter half of 2022. The company has done little with its cash pile.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is above average at 143.59x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 24 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) is $82.03, which is $17.54 above the current market price. The public float for ZM is 222.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZM on October 09, 2023 was 3.50M shares.

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM stock saw a decrease of -7.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.21% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.04% for ZM’s stock, with a -6.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $83 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZM Trading at -6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.52. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc saw -4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Subotovsky Santiago, who sale 2,067 shares at the price of $68.63 back on Oct 03. After this action, Subotovsky Santiago now owns 165,894 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc, valued at $141,860 using the latest closing price.

Steckelberg Kelly, the Chief Financial Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc, sale 10,960 shares at $67.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Steckelberg Kelly is holding 0 shares at $742,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 2.18, with 1.67 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.