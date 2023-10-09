XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for XRTX is $6.15, which is $5.87 above the current price. The public float for XRTX is 16.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XRTX on October 09, 2023 was 51.87K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

XRTX) stock’s latest price update

XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XRTX)’s stock price has dropped by -22.91 in relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -53.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-01-19 that There’s great news circulating about Xortx Therapeutics (NASDAQ: XRTX ) today. In a clinical study, XORLO, Xortx’s orally administered brand of oxypurinol, demonstrated a “substantial increase” in bioavailability.

XRTX’s Market Performance

XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) has experienced a -53.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -58.34% drop in the past month, and a -56.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.21% for XRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -54.07% for XRTX’s stock, with a -57.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XRTX Trading at -56.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.29%, as shares sank -56.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRTX fell by -53.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5833. In addition, XORTX Therapeutics Inc saw -65.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XRTX

The total capital return value is set at -101.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.35. Equity return is now at value -81.35, with -67.88 for asset returns.

Based on XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.10. Total debt to assets is 0.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.