Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) has gone up by 25.98% for the week, with a 10.65% rise in the past month and a -4.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.88% for WINT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.73% for WINT’s stock, with a -68.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WINT is 0.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) is $5.00, which is $8.3 above the current market price. The public float for WINT is 4.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. On October 09, 2023, WINT’s average trading volume was 117.52K shares.

WINT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) has increased by 18.32 when compared to last closing price of 1.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-03 that WARRINGTON, Pa., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (“Windtree” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology company focused on advancing late-stage interventions for cardiovascular disorders, today announced that Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the upcoming Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2023 in Jupiter, FL.

Analysts’ Opinion of WINT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WINT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WINT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WINT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $12.25 based on the research report published on June 26, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

WINT Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares surge +12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WINT rose by +25.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0218. In addition, Windtree Therapeutics Inc saw -85.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WINT starting from Fraser Craig, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Sep 27. After this action, Fraser Craig now owns 57,877 shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,550 using the latest closing price.

Fraser Craig, the President and CEO of Windtree Therapeutics Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Fraser Craig is holding 55,377 shares at $2,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WINT

The total capital return value is set at -49.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.62. Equity return is now at value -158.83, with -52.95 for asset returns.

Based on Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT), the company’s capital structure generated 172.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.32. Total debt to assets is 45.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.