What Recent Market Trends Mean for Esports Entertainment Group Inc’s (GMBL) Stock

In the past week, GMBL stock has gone down by -9.30%, with a monthly decline of -15.35% and a quarterly plunge of -91.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.30% for Esports Entertainment Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.51% for GMBL stock, with a simple moving average of -96.77% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GMBL is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) is $2.00, which is $1.9 above the current market price. The public float for GMBL is 58.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On October 09, 2023, GMBL’s average trading volume was 9.61M shares.

GMBL) stock’s latest price update

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.69 in relation to its previous close of 0.10. However, the company has experienced a -9.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL ) stock is rising higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the online gaming and entertainment company. Esports Entertainment hasn’t put out any new filings or press releases that would explain why its stock is up this morning.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMBL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GMBL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMBL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $22 based on the research report published on November 02, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GMBL Trading at -45.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.85%, as shares sank -15.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMBL fell by -9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1058. In addition, Esports Entertainment Group Inc saw -98.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+37.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esports Entertainment Group Inc stands at -175.20. The total capital return value is set at -73.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -258.69. Equity return is now at value -430.66, with -64.07 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.