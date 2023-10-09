What Recent Market Trends Mean for Chevron Corp.’s (CVX) Stock

In the past week, CVX stock has gone down by -3.79%, with a monthly decline of -2.65% and a quarterly surge of 4.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Chevron Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.78% for CVX stock, with a simple moving average of -0.93% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) is 10.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVX is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chevron Corp. (CVX) is $187.51, which is $23.78 above the current market price. The public float for CVX is 1.91B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On October 09, 2023, CVX’s average trading volume was 7.34M shares.

CVX) stock’s latest price update

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.02 in relation to its previous close of 163.90. However, the company has experienced a -3.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Stockmarketcom reported 2023-10-08 that Oil stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $209 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVX Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVX fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.62. In addition, Chevron Corp. saw -9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVX starting from Breber Pierre R, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $164.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Breber Pierre R now owns 6,021 shares of Chevron Corp., valued at $4,100,000 using the latest closing price.

GUSTAVSON JEFF B, the Vice President of Chevron Corp., sale 3,750 shares at $160.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that GUSTAVSON JEFF B is holding 1,718 shares at $603,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.55 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chevron Corp. stands at +15.00. The total capital return value is set at 22.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.91. Equity return is now at value 19.35, with 11.84 for asset returns.

Based on Chevron Corp. (CVX), the company’s capital structure generated 17.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.66. Total debt to assets is 10.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chevron Corp. (CVX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.