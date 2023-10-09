What Recent Market Trends Mean for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s (BBD) Stock

The stock of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) has gone down by -1.27% for the week, with a -0.57% drop in the past month and a -15.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.54% for BBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.09% for BBD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.61% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) is above average at 9.61x. The 36-month beta value for BBD is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BBD is $4.65, which is $1.29 above than the current price. The public float for BBD is 5.31B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. The average trading volume of BBD on October 09, 2023 was 20.07M shares.

BBD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 2.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-04 that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Carlos Firetti – Business Controller and Market Relations Director Cassiano Scarpelli – EVP and CFO Octavio de Lazari – CEO Ivan Gontijo – CEO, Insurance Group Conference Call Participants Yuri Fernandes – JPMorgan Bernardo Guttmann – XP Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Daniel Vaz – Credit Suisse Rafael Frade – Citi Group Mario Pierry – Bank of America Thiago Batista – UBS Juan Recalde – Scotiabank Eduardo Rosman – PTG Pedro Leduc – Itaú Renato Meloni – Autonomous Carlos Gomez – HSBC Nicolas Rivea – Bank of America Carlos Firetti Hello, good morning everyone.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.70 based on the research report published on February 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBD Trading at -7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR saw 4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93. Equity return is now at value 9.77, with 0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD), the company’s capital structure generated 353.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.