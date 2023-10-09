VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME)’s stock price has dropped by -17.18 in relation to previous closing price of 2.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -56.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, are known for their volatility and potential for significant returns. However, the low price of these stocks also makes them susceptible to dramatic price swings based on company-specific and industry news events.
Is It Worth Investing in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) Right Now?
The public float for VSME is 2.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSME on October 09, 2023 was 9.34M shares.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
VSME’s Market Performance
The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -50.59% for VSME’s stock, with a -50.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
VSME Trading at -50.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought VSME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.24% of loss for the given period.
During the last 5 trading sessions, VSME fell by -56.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited saw -50.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Conclusion
To put it simply, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.