Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD)’s stock price has increased by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 9.32. However, the company has seen a -0.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-10-09 that Vodafone underlined its commitment to Open RAN networks on Monday by confirming it would create purpose-built chipset architecture for the nascent technology with Intel.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) is 2.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VOD is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) is $13.72, which is $10.56 above the current market price. The public float for VOD is 2.71B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On October 09, 2023, VOD’s average trading volume was 4.87M shares.

VOD’s Market Performance

VOD’s stock has seen a -0.21% decrease for the week, with a 1.85% rise in the past month and a 0.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for Vodafone Group plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.39% for VOD’s stock, with a -9.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VOD Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.70. In addition, Vodafone Group plc ADR saw -7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+32.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vodafone Group plc ADR stands at +25.90. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 19.07, with 7.27 for asset returns.

Based on Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD), the company’s capital structure generated 104.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.15. Total debt to assets is 42.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.