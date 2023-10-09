Vivos Therapeutics Inc’s (VVOS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) has gone up by 44.72% for the week, with a 10.27% rise in the past month and a -45.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.22% for VVOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.73% for VVOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -45.81% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.57.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) is $1.80, which is $1.97 above the current market price. The public float for VVOS is 24.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VVOS on October 09, 2023 was 5.76M shares.

VVOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) has dropped by -14.59 compared to previous close of 0.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 44.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-05 that Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares continued to make gains on Thursday morning after the developer of oral appilances for the treatment of sleep-related disorders announced it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Dubai-based Noum, a company that distributes products to healthcare providers and hospital networks treating patients with obstructive sleep apnea in the Middle East – North Africa (MENA) region. Shares of Vivos gained 15.5% in pre-market trade to US$0.35 after closing up almost 64% higher on Wednesday on the news it has entered into partnerships with Ormco and ON Demand Orthodontist.

VVOS Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.90%, as shares surge +8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS rose by +44.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2314. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc saw -30.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVOS starting from Huntsman Ronald Kirk, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Jun 20. After this action, Huntsman Ronald Kirk now owns 86,521 shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc, valued at $7,420 using the latest closing price.

Huntsman Ronald Kirk, the Chief Executive Officer of Vivos Therapeutics Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Huntsman Ronald Kirk is holding 72,521 shares at $8,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-156.21 for the present operating margin

+58.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivos Therapeutics Inc stands at -148.81. The total capital return value is set at -147.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.49. Equity return is now at value -221.35, with -98.38 for asset returns.

Based on Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 50.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.45. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.