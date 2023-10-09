VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VVPR is 4.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VVPR is $50.00, which is $48.32 above the current price. The public float for VVPR is 10.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VVPR on October 09, 2023 was 7.42K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

VVPR) stock’s latest price update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -48.55 in relation to its previous close of 3.26. However, the company has experienced a -55.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-17 that Use these tips to find undervalued penny stocks The post Finding Undervalued Penny Stocks: 3 Top Tips appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

VVPR’s Market Performance

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has seen a -55.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -60.00% decline in the past month and a -72.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.03% for VVPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -59.22% for VVPR stock, with a simple moving average of -66.20% for the last 200 days.

VVPR Trading at -64.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.34%, as shares sank -62.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVPR fell by -55.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.9784. In addition, VivoPower International PLC saw -31.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VVPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.43 for the present operating margin

-6.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for VivoPower International PLC stands at -93.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.81. Equity return is now at value -156.72, with -30.74 for asset returns.

Based on VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), the company’s capital structure generated 132.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 41.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.