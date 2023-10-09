Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (VEDU): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.49.

The public float for VEDU is 10.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VEDU on October 09, 2023 was 832.46K shares.

VEDU) stock’s latest price update

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: VEDU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.37 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 28.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-06 that Visionary Education Tech (NASDAQ: VEDU ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the company. There’s been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why VEDU shares are rising today.

VEDU’s Market Performance

VEDU’s stock has risen by 28.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.98% and a quarterly drop of -53.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.51% for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.94% for VEDU’s stock, with a -65.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VEDU Trading at -20.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.90%, as shares sank -7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEDU rose by +28.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1745. In addition, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc saw -51.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VEDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.11 for the present operating margin

+14.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc stands at -41.20. Equity return is now at value -43.14, with -5.25 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (VEDU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.