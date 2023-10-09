Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: GV) has decreased by -13.30 when compared to last closing price of 0.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Oracle (ORCL) reported lackluster first-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The software giant provided downbeat guidance, citing strong competition in the cloud-computing industry and a digital spending pullback.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.54.

The public float for GV is 10.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GV on October 09, 2023 was 854.89K shares.

GV’s Market Performance

The stock of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) has seen a 13.97% increase in the past week, with a -20.19% drop in the past month, and a -56.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.51% for GV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.10% for GV’s stock, with a -70.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GV Trading at -29.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.90%, as shares surge +0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GV rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.98. In addition, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc saw -57.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GV

Equity return is now at value -43.14, with -5.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.