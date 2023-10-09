Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) by analysts is $16.66, which is $7.92 above the current market price. The public float for VALE is 4.34B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of VALE was 20.92M shares.

VALE) stock’s latest price update

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE)'s stock price has gone rise by 1.56 in comparison to its previous close of 12.78, however, the company has experienced a -3.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VALE’s Market Performance

VALE’s stock has fallen by -3.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.52% and a quarterly rise of 1.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Vale S.A. ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.07% for VALE’s stock, with a -10.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VALE Trading at -2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VALE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VALE fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.51. In addition, Vale S.A. ADR saw -21.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VALE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.96 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vale S.A. ADR stands at +38.01. The total capital return value is set at 33.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.34. Equity return is now at value 29.38, with 12.41 for asset returns.

Based on Vale S.A. ADR (VALE), the company’s capital structure generated 35.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.17. Total debt to assets is 14.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.