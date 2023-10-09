Vaccitech plc ADR (VACC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Vaccitech plc ADR (NASDAQ: VACC) has dropped by -14.18 compared to previous close of 3.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-21 that OXFORD, United Kingdom, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics for the treatment of autoimmunity, chronic infectious diseases and cancer, will present positive final data from the HBV002 clinical trial at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2023 – The International Liver CongressTM taking place June 21-24 in Vienna, Austria. HBV002 (NCT04778904) is a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of VTP-300 in adults with chronic Hepatitis B (CHB). The data will be presented as a poster at EASL on Saturday, June 24 (Poster ID: SAT-198), by Eleanor Barnes, Professor of Hepatology and Experimental Medicine at Oxford University.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VACC is -0.31.

The public float for VACC is 35.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On October 09, 2023, VACC’s average trading volume was 694.23K shares.

VACC’s Market Performance

The stock of Vaccitech plc ADR (VACC) has seen a 9.71% increase in the past week, with a 85.25% rise in the past month, and a 48.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.18% for VACC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.93% for VACC’s stock, with a 38.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VACC Trading at 51.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VACC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.09%, as shares surge +86.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VACC rose by +9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Vaccitech plc ADR saw 44.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VACC starting from Scheeren Joseph, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.44 back on Jun 26. After this action, Scheeren Joseph now owns 23,000 shares of Vaccitech plc ADR, valued at $24,400 using the latest closing price.

Wright Robin, the Director of Vaccitech plc ADR, purchase 13,750 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Wright Robin is holding 48,256 shares at $36,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VACC

Equity return is now at value -23.49, with -20.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vaccitech plc ADR (VACC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.