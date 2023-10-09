Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) by analysts is $23.82, which is -$3.73 below the current market price. The public float for UPST is 71.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 37.72% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of UPST was 9.00M shares.

UPST) stock’s latest price update

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST)’s stock price has soared by 2.68 in relation to previous closing price of 26.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-08 that Upstart is guiding for further challenges in this economy. After a disappointing earnings report, it couldn’t hold on to its wildly high year-to-date stock gains.

UPST’s Market Performance

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has seen a -3.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.31% decline in the past month and a -33.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.00% for UPST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.48% for UPST’s stock, with a 5.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UPST Trading at -23.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares sank -9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.10. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc saw 108.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Gu Paul, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $28.50 back on Oct 02. After this action, Gu Paul now owns 867,576 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc, valued at $427,551 using the latest closing price.

Datta Sanjay, the Chief Financial Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $28.74 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Datta Sanjay is holding 394,764 shares at $28,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value -38.55, with -14.61 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.