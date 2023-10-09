United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) has increased by 2.44 when compared to last closing price of 6.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-27 that Investing in companies that pay dividends while prices are down is one way investors can hedge their portfolios against inflation and other headwinds. While there is always a risk of the dividend being cut, historically, dividend-paying companies have been found to be less erratic in choppy market conditions and continue to provide a better overall return compared to stocks that do not distribute dividends to investors.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) is $5.30, which is -$1.83 below the current market price. The public float for UMC is 2.50B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UMC on October 09, 2023 was 5.90M shares.

UMC’s Market Performance

The stock of United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) has seen a 0.99% increase in the past week, with a 1.13% rise in the past month, and a -9.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for UMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.76% for UMC’s stock, with a -8.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UMC by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for UMC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $6.46 based on the research report published on April 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UMC Trading at 0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.08. In addition, United Micro Electronics ADR saw 9.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.50 for the present operating margin

+44.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Micro Electronics ADR stands at +31.29. The total capital return value is set at 26.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.72. Equity return is now at value 25.37, with 14.68 for asset returns.

Based on United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.70. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.