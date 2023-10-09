Understanding the 2.18% Volatility Levels of Gerdau S.A. ADR’s (GGB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) has gone down by -7.97% for the week, with a -11.85% drop in the past month and a -18.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.18% for GGB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.55% for GGB stock, with a simple moving average of -15.25% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) is above average at 4.18x. The 36-month beta value for GGB is also noteworthy at 1.72.

The public float for GGB is 1.15B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of GGB on October 09, 2023 was 6.87M shares.

GGB) stock’s latest price update

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 4.37. However, the company has seen a -7.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-27 that Investing in companies that pay dividends while prices are down is one way investors can hedge their portfolios against inflation and other headwinds. While there is always a risk of the dividend being cut, historically, dividend-paying companies have been found to be less erratic in choppy market conditions and continue to provide a better overall return compared to stocks that do not distribute dividends to investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GGB Trading at -15.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB fell by -7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.88. In addition, Gerdau S.A. ADR saw -15.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Equity return is now at value 19.29, with 12.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.