Understanding the 11.98% Volatility Levels of Profire Energy Inc’s (PFIE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) has gone down by -21.94% for the week, with a -22.78% drop in the past month and a 72.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.98% for PFIE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.34% for PFIE stock, with a simple moving average of 46.82% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PFIE) is above average at 12.42x. The 36-month beta value for PFIE is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for PFIE is $2.83, The public float for PFIE is 32.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume of PFIE on October 09, 2023 was 803.26K shares.

PFIE) stock’s latest price update

Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PFIE)’s stock price has decreased by -8.05 compared to its previous closing price of 2.36. However, the company has seen a -21.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that In the prolific Appalachian Basin, EQT has a strong foothold in the natural gas-rich Marcellus and Utica shale plays.

PFIE Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.69%, as shares sank -25.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFIE fell by -21.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Profire Energy Inc saw 104.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PFIE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+45.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Profire Energy Inc stands at +8.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.69. Equity return is now at value 17.51, with 15.33 for asset returns.

Based on Profire Energy Inc (PFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.26. Total debt to assets is 0.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.