Understanding the 1.69% Volatility Levels of Barclays plc ADR’s (BCS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Barclays plc ADR (BCS) has gone down by -1.67% for the week, with a 4.08% rise in the past month and a 0.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.69% for BCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.83% for BCS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.11% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for BCS is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BCS is $11.14, which is $3.51 above than the current price. The public float for BCS is 3.63B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume of BCS on October 09, 2023 was 9.01M shares.

BCS) stock’s latest price update

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS)’s stock price has increased by 1.73 compared to its previous closing price of 7.53. However, the company has seen a -1.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-06 that Investment banks say the coming third-quarter earnings season could either spell doom for equities and a big rotation to bonds, or else trigger a modest rally into the year-end, depending on how it goes. Barclays equity strategists said that, despite the magnitude of the recent bond sell-off spooking stock markets, equities are still beating bonds so far this year.

BCS Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCS fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.74. In addition, Barclays plc ADR saw -1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Barclays plc ADR stands at +13.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.11. Equity return is now at value 9.88, with 0.35 for asset returns.

Based on Barclays plc ADR (BCS), the company’s capital structure generated 337.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.16. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 211.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Barclays plc ADR (BCS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.