Under Armour Inc (UAA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UAA is 1.71.

The public float for UAA is 188.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UAA on October 09, 2023 was 6.40M shares.

UAA) stock’s latest price update

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.06 in comparison to its previous close of 6.61, however, the company has experienced a -2.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-26 that Global apparel maker Hanesbrands Inc. NYSE: HBI shares have been in a cascading fall, shedding 37.7% year-to-date (YTD). The company owns many innerwear and athleisure brands, including Hanes, Champion, Playtex, L’eggs, Wonderbra, Bonds, Bali, Maidenform, Berlei, Just My Size, Alternative and Comfortwash.

UAA’s Market Performance

Under Armour Inc (UAA) has seen a -2.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.99% decline in the past month and a -11.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for UAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.20% for UAA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UAA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for UAA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UAA Trading at -9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Under Armour Inc saw -34.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAA starting from Plank Kevin A, who sale 16,000,000 shares at the price of $6.13 back on May 31. After this action, Plank Kevin A now owns 0 shares of Under Armour Inc, valued at $98,080,000 using the latest closing price.

Rocker Tchernavia, the Chief Administrative Officer of Under Armour Inc, sale 69,823 shares at $9.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Rocker Tchernavia is holding 260,291 shares at $650,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Equity return is now at value 20.76, with 8.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Under Armour Inc (UAA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.