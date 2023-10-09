Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has seen a -4.51% decrease in the past week, with a -6.66% drop in the past month, and a -15.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for TFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.14% for TFC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.60% for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TFC is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TFC is $34.86, which is $8.56 above the current market price. The public float for TFC is 1.33B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume for TFC on October 09, 2023 was 10.25M shares.

TFC) stock’s latest price update

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC)’s stock price has soared by 0.15 in relation to previous closing price of 27.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-07 that This article is part of our monthly series where we highlight five large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying companies offering large discounts to their historical norms. We go over our filtering process to select just five conservative DGI stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. In addition to the primary list that yields just over 3%, we present two other groups of five DGI stocks each, with the goal of moderate to high yields.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for TFC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TFC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $36 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TFC Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFC fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.38. In addition, Truist Financial Corporation saw -36.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFC starting from PATTON CHARLES A, who purchase 1,332 shares at the price of $19.00 back on May 03. After this action, PATTON CHARLES A now owns 5,000 shares of Truist Financial Corporation, valued at $25,308 using the latest closing price.

PATTON CHARLES A, the Director of Truist Financial Corporation, purchase 3,668 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that PATTON CHARLES A is holding 3,668 shares at $69,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Truist Financial Corporation stands at +24.49. The total capital return value is set at 6.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.92. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 1.12 for asset returns.

Based on Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), the company’s capital structure generated 112.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.97. Total debt to assets is 12.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.