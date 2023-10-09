Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) is above average at 24.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) is $367.33, which is -$6.17 below the current market price. The public float for TCOM is 646.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TCOM on October 09, 2023 was 3.94M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

TCOM) stock’s latest price update

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.64 in comparison to its previous close of 33.90, however, the company has experienced a -5.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-05 that Trip.com has benefited from travel recovery after the reopening of the lockdown restrictions in China last year. Domestic travel in China is expected to log strong growth, recovering to 80% of its pre-COVID levels. TCOM reported strong Q2 earnings as a result of robust travel recovery along with strong market share gains.

TCOM’s Market Performance

TCOM’s stock has fallen by -5.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.01% and a quarterly drop of -8.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.20% for TCOM’s stock, with a -9.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCOM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TCOM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TCOM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TCOM Trading at -12.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.04. In addition, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR saw -4.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.44 for the present operating margin

+77.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 3.08 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.36. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.